Wigan Athletic offer Ukraine support

Chairman Talal Al Hammad confirmed the move on social media on Monday afternoon.

"We at Wigan Athletic stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people," he tweeted.

The DW Stadium

"Before tomorrow’s match, we will pause for a moment of applause to show our support for the people of Ukraine."