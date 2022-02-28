Wigan Athletic offer Ukraine support
Wigan Athletic will hold a moment's applause before Tuesday night's League One fixture against Fleetwood Town as a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 3:36 pm
Chairman Talal Al Hammad confirmed the move on social media on Monday afternoon.
"We at Wigan Athletic stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people," he tweeted.
"Before tomorrow’s match, we will pause for a moment of applause to show our support for the people of Ukraine."
