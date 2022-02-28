Wigan Athletic offer Ukraine support

Wigan Athletic will hold a moment's applause before Tuesday night's League One fixture against Fleetwood Town as a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

By Paul Kendrick
Monday, 28th February 2022, 3:36 pm

Chairman Talal Al Hammad confirmed the move on social media on Monday afternoon.

Wigan Athletic old-boy on Ukraine evacuation 'fear'

"We at Wigan Athletic stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people," he tweeted.

The DW Stadium

"Before tomorrow’s match, we will pause for a moment of applause to show our support for the people of Ukraine."

UkraineFleetwood TownLeague One