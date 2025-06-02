Dan Burn receives the Freedom of Northumbria

Former Wigan Athletic defender Dan Burn has been handed the highest honour in his native Northumbria.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old Newcastle United man has enjoyed a fairytale few years since joining his hometown club, after kickstarting his career at Wigan between 2016-19.

After scoring the opening goal in the Toon's Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool in March, he won his first England cap the following week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he has now been hailed as a 'true Northumbrian' after being given the Freedom of the County.

“It is a real honour, especially for just playing football," he said. "It does feel very surreal. It is always nice to get footballing achievements, but to be given this away from football as well is a real privilege and quite emotional.”

Council leader Glen Sanderson, who nominated Burn for the honour, said: “Dan Burn is not only someone with a proud Blyth history, he is a very good man and also a hero to many for what he has achieved on and off the pitch – a real Northumberland legend.

"His footballing exploits are well-known to many sports fans and he’s played a key role in many of Newcastle United’s achievements over recent years. To cap it off with a well-deserved England call-up this year is quite incredible. We are so pleased Dan has been able to join us today for this very special honour for him and his family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burn joined Latics nine years ago after being released from his first club, Fulham.

He was sold to Brighton after two seasons with Latics, but remained on loan for the first half of the 2017-18 campaign before joining the Seagulls full time.