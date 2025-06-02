The catering model at the Brick Community Stadium has been brought back 'in-house' after four years under Sodexo control

Visitors to the Brick Community Stadium have been promised a 'more diverse and locally inspired offer' with catering being brought back 'in-house' following the early termination of the deal with Sodexo.

Under the new trading name of 'Wigan Sports Group', major changes are promised to be on the way to 'enhance the matchday experience' for Latics and Warriors fans.

“This move demonstrates our commitment to continually improving the matchday experience at the Brick Community Stadium," said Neil Russell, the managing director of Wigan Sporting Events.

"And it signifies a real step change as we start out on our journey to enhancing and developing our venue to all visitors. We look forward to introducing a more diverse and locally inspired catering offer that all fans can enjoy.”

Among the benefits of the new arrangement are 'a greater range of food and drink options, including local and seasonal products, enhanced dietary inclusivity with expanded vegetarian, vegan, and allergen-friendly choices, the improvement of service efficiency to reduce queue times and enhance the overall fan experience, and competitive pricing and value-for-money options for supporters'.

“We are excited to take this step towards a more personalised catering service that aligns with the values of our clubs and the expectations of our supporters," said Lucas Danson, a non-executive director of Wigan Sporting Events.

"By managing catering internally, we can be more responsive to what our fans want and ensure a high standard of quality and service.”

The move brings to an early end to the 11-year agreement signed with Sodexo under the previous ownership in 2017, which saw an initial £1million investment in the stadium, but surrendered rights to the catering revenue.

A statement confirmed the transition to the new catering model ‘is now underway, and we will shortly be contacting all season ticket holders for both Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors with a food and beverage survey, which we hope will help reshape our offerings to cater to all visitors. Further details on menu offerings and service improvements will be shared in due course’.

The clubs remain ‘committed to engaging with fans throughout this process and will provide opportunities for supporters to share their input on the food and beverage experience at the Brick Community Stadium’.