Wigan Athletic old-boy hangs up his boots at 39

Jordi Gomez, Stephen Crainey, Danny Redmond, James Perch and Callum McManaman have a laugh together during training ahead of the away game at Zulte Waregem in 2013

Former Wigan Athletic utility man James Perch has announced his retirement from football at the age of 39.

Perch, who had most recently been playing non-league football for Ilkeston, played for Latics between 2013-15 under Owen Coyle, Uwe Rosler, Malky Mackay and Gary Caldwell.

After coming through the ranks at Nottingham Forest, he spent three years in the Premier League with Newcastle United before joining Latics just after the club were relegated to the Championship.

When Latics were relegated to the third tier, Perch joined Queens Park Rangers, Scunthorpe United and his hometown club Mansfield Town, before finishing his career with Ilkeston.

He was a regular with Ilkeston last season, although injuries had limited his game-time this term.

“I am very proud and honoured to have played for some amazing football clubs, with some great players and staff which have turned into lifelong friends," Perch wrote on Instagram. "I’m so grateful for every minute I played and all the incredible experiences. Thank you to all the fans, my team-mates, the clubs and my family for the support I’ve always been given.”

Ilkeston boss Ian Deakin said: “James is somebody that has been an absolute exemplary professional throughout his career and even with us at Ilkeston towards the end was no different. He is a true leader and a player that you can rely on and trust and I think it is a massive loss for us.

"He is moving onto the next chapter in his life now and we want to wish him all the best and thank him for all his efforts and his time in his 18 months with us. We wish him nothing but success and happiness for the future."

During his time with Newcastle, Perch set a Premier League record by becoming the first player to pick up yellow cards in each of his first five games of a season, in 2010-11.

His first goal for Latics was arguably the most important of his career – the opener in the 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final victory at Manchester City that sent Latics through to a Wembley semi-final for the second year in a row.