Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Wigan Athletic forward Jamal Lowe has joined Sheffield Wednesday from Bournemouth.

The 29-year-old spent only one season with Latics after a £2.5million move from Portsmouth in the summer of 2019.

He left the following summer in a firesale after the club was placed into administration, Swansea nabbing him for a cut-price £750,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamal Lowe has joined Sheffield Wednesday from Bournemouth

Twelve months later he joined Bournemouth, for whom he played in the Premier League, before being loaned out to QPR and Swansea.

He says the ambition of Wednesday manager Danny Röhl was a major factor in his decision to move to Hillsborough.

“I’m really pleased to be here,” he said. “Really glad to get it over the line and join this massive football club.

"It was a move that almost happened last year but, for whatever reasons, it didn’t quite pan out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now that the summer has fully started and we’ve managed to get it done nice and early, I can’t wait to have a full pre-season and get going.

“I’ve known how big the club is, how big the fanbase is, and what else pushed it was the ambitions of the manager...how active he is, and how ambitious he is. Also how his thought process works. That was another major key for coming down.

"I spoke to him a few times before coming and everything was so positive. It sounds like exactly how I want to play, the style is what I want to be involved in, the ambitions too.