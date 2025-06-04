Curtis Tilt has joined Max Power at Bradford City

Former Wigan Athletic defender Curtis Tilt will be back at the Brick Community Stadium next season - in the colours of League One new-boys Bradford City.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old turned down the offer of a new contract with League Two outfit Salford City, who narrowly missed the play-offs on the last day of the season.

And he has signed a two-year contract at Valley Parade, where he will link up with fellow new recruit Max Power under the watchful eye of head of football operations David Sharpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club is massive, the fanbase is massive, and it has been a big draw for me," said Tilt. "I have spoken to the manager and I really like the way he views the game and the style of play he wants.

"This is an opportunity I am really looking forward to."

Bantams boss Graham Alexander added: “Curtis is a player who we have admired from playing against us and has attributes we know will help us with our way of defending and playing. His pace and experience will be of great benefit to our team and we are very happy to have him join us.”

Salford City had earlier tweeted: "Curtis Tilt has turned down our offer of a new contract for an opportunity further up the pyramid. Thank you for the last two years Tilty and all the best going forward!"

Tilt replied to the post with: "Thank you to everyone involved at the club, especially the fans. I really enjoyed my time, especially the last year being captain of your club. I wish you the very best for the up-and-coming season. It’s been a pleasure."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jamaica international was believed to have set a world record when he joined Latics in FOUR successive transfer windows between the summer of 2020 and January 2022.

After three half-season loans from Rotherham United, he eventually made the move on a permanent basis, helping Latics win the League One title at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

In all, he made exactly 100 appearances for Latics, before joining Salford City in the summer of 2023.