Wigan Athletic old-boy joins St Johnstone

Viv Solomon-Otabor

McDiarmid Park boss Callum Davidson has dipped into the free-agent market following recent injuries suffered by Glenn Middleton and Stevie May.

The 25-year-old began his career with Birmingham and has most recently been with CSKA Sofia and Wigan.

He has been without a club since leaving Latics at the end of last season.

Solomon-Otabor – who received his first international call-up from Nigeria in October 2019 – was offered a new deal at the DW, but it went unsigned and both parties moved on.

He made 31 appearances for Latics, scoring two goals, and underlined his commitment to the cause by playing on for the last two months of the campaign despite requiring knee surgery.