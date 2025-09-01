Wigan Athletic old-boy leaves Premier League for new challenge in France
The 22-year-old winger has penned a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 side, for a fee believed to be in the region of £6million.
"Martial signed for Fulham in 2022, joining from non-league side Margate following a successful trial period," read a Fulham statement.
"He quickly made his mark, making his first-team debut in a Carabao Cup tie at Crawley Town later that year.
"The 22-year-old spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Wigan Athletic, registering eight goal contributions in 34 League One appearances.
"Last season, Martial made five first-team appearances under Marco Silva, marking his incredible rise from non-league to Premier League by making his top flight debut against Southampton in December 2024.
"Everyone at the club would like to thank Martial for his efforts over the last three years and wishes him the best of luck in France."