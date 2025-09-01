Wigan Athletic old-boy leaves Premier League for new challenge in France

By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Sep 2025, 17:50 BST
Martial Godo gets involved in a post-match spat against Bolton during his loan spell with Latics in 2023/24placeholder image
Martial Godo gets involved in a post-match spat against Bolton during his loan spell with Latics in 2023/24
Former Wigan Athletic loan star Martial Godo has joined French outfit Strasbourg from Premier League Fulham on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old winger has penned a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 side, for a fee believed to be in the region of £6million.

placeholder image
Read More
Wigan Athletic complete summer signing number nine with Championship coup.

"Martial signed for Fulham in 2022, joining from non-league side Margate following a successful trial period," read a Fulham statement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He quickly made his mark, making his first-team debut in a Carabao Cup tie at Crawley Town later that year.

"The 22-year-old spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Wigan Athletic, registering eight goal contributions in 34 League One appearances.

"Last season, Martial made five first-team appearances under Marco Silva, marking his incredible rise from non-league to Premier League by making his top flight debut against Southampton in December 2024.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Martial for his efforts over the last three years and wishes him the best of luck in France."

Related topics:Premier LeagueFranceFulham
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice