Wigan Athletic old-boy network at AFC Fylde now stands at SIX after striker swoop

Former Wigan Athletic forward Charlie Jolley has joined National League outfit AFC Fylde on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old Latics Academy graduate, who joined Tranmere in January 2021, is Chris Beech’s fourth new permanent addition of the summer.

And he becomes the SIXTH ex-Latics man at Mill Farm - joining Emeka Obi, Adam Long, Danny Whitehead and fellow summer signings Ethan Mitchell and Corey Whelan.

Charlie Jolley scores for Latics against Liverpool Under-21s in 2020-21

“Coming here, seeing the facilities, the stadium and the training ground, it’s exciting and hopefully we can pick up some good form this season on the pitch," said Jolley.

“I met the manager before I signed and he said good things about the club, what his intentions are.

"As we saw last season, he came in and did a good job, and this summer we want to build on that to progress Fylde on and off the pitch with the right lads involved.

“As an attacker, I obviously want to score goals and bring some good energy to the top end of the pitch, I want to create chances, be high energy and a nightmare to play against.

“I need to play games, and this hopefully is going to be the right time for me, I’m at a good, progressive club.

"I’ve played with a few lads here before so I know what they are about and when I spoke to them, they only spoke highly of it.

“I’m excited and I want to play a good amount of games consistently and score a good amount of goals.”

Fylde head coach Beech added: “I am really pleased we have recruited Charlie to help bolster our attack at AFC Fylde.

“With exciting times ahead for the football club, it’s vital we support the development of our current squad with player acquisitions that bring individual skill sets, as well as enhancing our philosophy and representing the AFC Fylde DNA.

“Charlie agreeing and committing to the club shows that we are on the right path – he will add high energy to the squad and his style of play suits the type of football we are aiming to achieve.