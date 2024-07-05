Former skipper will face Wigan Athletic next season after joining League One rivals Lincoln City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Wigan Athletic skipper Tendayi Darikwa will be facing his old club next season in League One after joining Lincoln City.

The 32-year-old spent last season with Cypriot First Division side Apollon Limassol, after leaving Latics in the summer of 2023.

But he has made a swift return to the UK after only 12 months abroad, and says the play-offs are a realistic target for the Imps – who missed out on the top six on the final day of last season after losing to champions Portsmouth.

“I’m delighted to be here and have the deal done," said Darika. "The ambition of the football club stood out to me and it’s a club with great values.

“The club was so close to getting in the play-offs last season, and I feel we can build on that. I want to be a part of it, I want to help and hopefully we can do that together.

“I can pass my experiences over the years onto a young squad with plenty of talent. I can have an influence in the dressing room as we learn about each other on and off the pitch.”Darikwa’s career looked over when he joined Latics in January 2021 during their period in administration, having not played for the best part of two years due to injury.

But he regained full fitness and was a key asset in the greatest of Great Escapes, which saw him rewarded with a two-year contract.

“Tendayi is a player of real calibre and a person with exceptional human qualities, which combined will be a real addition to our squad,” said Lincoln head coach Michael Skubala. “We needed to look at the position differently and in Tendayi we have identified and recruited someone with different strengths but still the physical attributes a Lincoln City right wing-back requires. He will be a massive influence for us on and off the pitch.”Darikwa was made skipper by then-Latics boss Leam Richardson – who’d previously worked with him at Chesterfield – and he made 116 appearances in total during his two-and-a-half-year stay at Wigan.Lincoln director of football Jez George added: “This is obviously a signing outside our usual recruitment model but we talk a lot about number of games played rather than age being the determining factor when signing senior players, and therefore the same should be true when the player is 32 rather than 23. The key is fitness, hunger to achieve and character.

“In meeting him, Michael and I know the latter two are two huge ticks and in passing a thorough medical, including a battery of physical testing, we know that Tendayi will be among the fittest in our squad.

"His recent playing record also shows that. We are really excited by Tendayi joining the club, turning down other League One clubs in the process, and look forward to his impact on the pitch.”