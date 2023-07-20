Much was expected of Scully when he arrived at the DW last summer from Lincoln City.

But he never really got going, failing to nail down a spot under either Leam Richardson or Kolo Toure, before a hernia operation ruined any chance of him breaking in under Shaun Maloney.

Anthony Scully has spoken of his car-crash year with Latics

Scully’s only start in the league was on the final day against Rotherham - when some of the Latics players opted not to play because of the constant failure to pay the wages on time.

And it was that constant financial uncertainty that led to him jumping at the opportunity to join Portsmouth earlier this summer.

"Wigan was such a strange situation in the last year with the money side of things, which shouldn’t really be an issue in any job,” he told The News, sister paper of Wigan Today. "When near enough every month you are not getting paid on time, that’s difficult for everyone, even footballers.

"Most of the time a lot of lies were being told in terms of being promised we’re getting paid.

"Then you wake up one morning and it hasn’t happened

"There was also talk of liquidation but, to be fair to the boys, they handled it brilliantly.

"For the majority of last season, more times than not we weren’t paid on time, yet the boys were still in for training every day, still playing matches, as we should be.

"At the end of the day, we play for the football club and the fans.

"Regardless of what the owners were doing at the time, the players felt they wanted to play for the supporters – and they did. I think the fans respected that.

"It’s very difficult to go through and luckily enough that’s completely in the past and I am pretty sure it won’t be an issue again.

"I’m delighted for the Wigan fans that new owners have come in and hopefully they can be a bit more sustainable.

"The supporters pay their money every week, so it’s not nice for them to worry about losing their football club.