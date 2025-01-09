Wigan Athletic old-boy placed in joint-interim charge at Everton

Leighton Baines, seen here in Everton colours battling Latics' Tom Cleverley, is now in joint-interim charge of Everton

Former Wigan Athletic and England defender Leighton Baines has been placed in joint-interim charge of Everton following the sacking of manager Sean Dyche.

The Toffees have won just one of their last 11 Premier League matches under Dyche, who was relieved of his duties just three hours before Thursday night’s FA Cup third-round tie against League One outfit Peterborough United.

Everton confirmed that Under-18s head coach Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman would take charge of first-team affairs on a temporary basis until a successor is identified.

The club's new owners, the Friedkin Group , will now begin the hunt for Dyche's successor, with former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho having already been linked with the position.

Dyche took charge at Everton in January 2023 , having had a near 10-year stint as Burnley boss between October 2012 and April 2022 .

The Toffees survived relegation at the end of the 2022-23 season by just two points.

Everton also overcame an eight-point penalty for breaches of the league's profitability and sustainability rules to finish 15th last season.

Four members of Dyche's backroom team – Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer – have also left the club.

Mourinho has emerged as an early contender to succeed Dyche. The Portuguese is currently with Turkish club Fenerbahce but has expressed interest in returning to the English game.

He also has experience of working with the Friedkin Group at Roma, although the Italian club sacked him just under a year ago.

David Moyes , who managed Everton between 2002 and 2013, has also been linked with a return to Goodison.