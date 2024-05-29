Wigan Athletic old-boy set to be named manager of League Two club Cheltenham Town
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gloucestershire Live reports that the 43-year-old is set to be named as the new head coach of Cheltenham Town, having previously been in charge of Newport County AFC, Walsall and Swindon Town.
Flynn made 46 appearances for Latics between 2002-05, scoring three times and playing in the team that won promotion to the Premier League.
He went on to appear for the likes of Blackpool, Gillingham, Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and hometown club Newport County, with whom he took his first step into management.
Flynn is now expected to be named as Darrell Clarke's successor at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium, having been interviewed for the position on Monday along with two other unnamed candidates.
He was relieved of his duties at League Two side Swindon Town earlier in January, having spent eight months in charge at the Country Ground.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.