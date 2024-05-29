Wigan Athletic old-boy set to be named manager of League Two club Cheltenham Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Wigan Athletic midfielder Michael Flynn is set to land a new managerial job, according to reports.

Gloucestershire Live reports that the 43-year-old is set to be named as the new head coach of Cheltenham Town, having previously been in charge of Newport County AFC, Walsall and Swindon Town.

Flynn made 46 appearances for Latics between 2002-05, scoring three times and playing in the team that won promotion to the Premier League.

He went on to appear for the likes of Blackpool, Gillingham, Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and hometown club Newport County, with whom he took his first step into management.

Flynn is now expected to be named as Darrell Clarke's successor at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium, having been interviewed for the position on Monday along with two other unnamed candidates.