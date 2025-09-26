Wigan Athletic predicted team v Cardiff City with double boost discussed

The Latics have experienced a dismal week after last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at local rivals Bolton Wanderers was followed by a cup exit at the hands of third-tier rivals Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night. Speaking in the aftermath of the latter of those losses, Lowe dropped two major hints over how his starting line-up could look when his side hosts the Bluebirds at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The former Preston North End manager spoke about Christian Saydee’s return from suspension and expressed his hope that captain Jason Kerr could be back in contention as he closes in on a return from injury. But how could the Latics’ starting 11 look when they look to bring a positive end to a negative week against a Cardiff side that are chasing an immediate return to the Championship this season? Here is our predicted Wigan line-up...