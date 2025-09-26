Christian Saydee of Wigan Athleticplaceholder image
Wigan Athletic predicted team v Cardiff City with double boost discussed

By Mark Carruthers
Published 26th Sep 2025, 11:44 BST
Ryan Lowe has some big calls to make as Wigan Athletic look to shake off their Carabao Cup disappointment by returning to winning ways in Saturday’s home game with League One high-flyers Cardiff City.

The Latics have experienced a dismal week after last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at local rivals Bolton Wanderers was followed by a cup exit at the hands of third-tier rivals Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night. Speaking in the aftermath of the latter of those losses, Lowe dropped two major hints over how his starting line-up could look when his side hosts the Bluebirds at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The former Preston North End manager spoke about Christian Saydee’s return from suspension and expressed his hope that captain Jason Kerr could be back in contention as he closes in on a return from injury. But how could the Latics’ starting 11 look when they look to bring a positive end to a negative week against a Cardiff side that are chasing an immediate return to the Championship this season? Here is our predicted Wigan line-up...

The England Under-21 star has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL and is an essential part of the Latics side.

1. GK: Sam Tickle

The England Under-21 star has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL and is an essential part of the Latics side. Photo: Bernard Platt

The former Hibs and Kilmarnock wideman has started all but one of the Latics' nine League One fixtures so far this season and will retain his spot in the 11.

2. RWB: Fraser Murray

The former Hibs and Kilmarnock wideman has started all but one of the Latics' nine League One fixtures so far this season and will retain his spot in the 11. Photo: Bernard Platt

The former Exeter City and Blackpool man has started the last nine games in all competitions and it seems likely he will retain his place.

3. CB: Will Aimson

The former Exeter City and Blackpool man has started the last nine games in all competitions and it seems likely he will retain his place. Photo: Lewis Storey

The Latics captain is closing in on a return to full fitness and you would expect he will return to the side if he can take his place in Lowe’s matchday squad.

4. CB: Jason Kerr (C)

The Latics captain is closing in on a return to full fitness and you would expect he will return to the side if he can take his place in Lowe’s matchday squad. Photo: Bernard Platt

