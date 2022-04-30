Wigan Athletic 'proved we are best team in league' - James McClean

James McClean could not hide his delight at Wigan Athletic securing top spot in League One - proving they are the best side in the division.

The Irishman returned from injury to help Latics over the line thanks to a 3-0 victory at Shrewsbury.

And after a campaign littered with comments from rival managers, chairmen, chief executives and players, McClean says Latics have done their talking where it counts - on the pitch.

James McClean celebrates goal number three

"This has been the toughest League One I can remember...probably ever," he said.

"For us to come out on top with 92 points is absolutely unbelievable.

"People in this league claimed to be the best team in the league, but they're only opinions.

"Actions speak louder than words, we finished top, and that means we're the best team in the league.

"I'm probably adding fuel to the fire, but the proof is in the pudding, we're the ones with the trophy.

"That's just me rubbing it in, and I'm absolutely delighted to do that.

"People can talk, but we backed it up.

"Facts are facts, and here we are."

