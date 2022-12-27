Wigan Athletic: Quiz of the Year!
Test your knowledge of Latics with our quiz of the year...no-one’s getting top marks!
1 Who scored Latics' first calendar goal of 2022?
2 The 3-2 FA Cup victory against Blackburn was settled by a dramatic late winner...by whom?
3 Which striker scored against his former club for Doncaster in Latics' 2-1 January victory?
4 Latics knocked which Premier League club's Under-21 side out of the Papa John's Trophy?
5 Which two players joined Latics on transfer deadline day (January 31)?
6 Who knocked Latics out of the FA Cup at the fourth round stage?
7 Which Latics player went viral in February after helping a stray cat from the field at Sheffield Wednesday?
8 Crewe manager Dave Artell mentioned which European giant in February when discussing how good Latics were...Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich?
9 Which League Two side dumped Latics out of the Papa John's Trophy one hurdle short of Wembley?
10 Who made a 'Superman' style last-minute goalline clearance in the goalless draw at Burton in April?
11 Who scored the goals in Latics' title-clinching 3-0 victory at Shrewsbury on April 30?
12 Who presented the League One trophy to Latics on the pitch after the game - to a lively reaction from the away fans?
13 Which local band played at the 'Party in the Park'?
14 Who was named 'Player of the Year' that day?
15 Latics signed Anthony Scully from which League One outfit?
16 Which three players left Latics on loan for Scotland in the summer?
17 Who scored Latics' opening goal of this season?
18 Which League One team knocked Latics out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle?
19 Who was controversially sent off in the victory at Birmingham - a decision that was later rescinded?
20 Against whom did Latics suffer their first league defeat of the campaign - Reading, Burnley or West Brom?
21 Which Academy graduates scored the winning goals in the back-to-back 2-1 away wins at Luton and Huddersfield?
22 Which former Latics defender scored QPR's winner at Loftus Road in October?
23 Defeat against which side proved to be the last game of the Leam Richardson era?
24 New Latics boss Kolo Toure is a national legend in which African country?
25 Who will provide the opposition for Latics' final match of 2022?