Wigan Athletic: Quiz of the Year...THE ANSWERS!
Test your knowledge of Latics with our quiz of the year...no-one’s getting top marks!
By Paul Kendrick
1 hour ago - 1 min read
1 Tom Naylor (in the 6-0 Papa John's Trophy win at Oldham)
2 Thelo Aasgaard
3 Omar Bogle
4 Arsenal
5 Jamie McGrath and Glen Rea
6 Stoke
7 Jason Kerr
8 Real Madrid
9 Sutton United
10 Kell Watts
11 Josh Vela (own goal), and Will Keane (2)
12 EFL chief Rick Parry
13 Stanleys
14 Jack Whatmough
15 Lincoln
16 Jordan Jones, Stephen Humphrys and Jamie McGrath
17 James McClean (at Norwich)
18 Fleetwood
19 Joe Bennett
20 Burnley
21 Thelo Aasgaard and Calum Lang
22 Leon Balogun
23 Coventry
24 Ivory Coast
25 Sunderland