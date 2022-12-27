News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Quiz of the Year...THE ANSWERS!

Test your knowledge of Latics with our quiz of the year...no-one’s getting top marks!

By Paul Kendrick
1 hour ago - 1 min read

1 Tom Naylor (in the 6-0 Papa John's Trophy win at Oldham)

2 Thelo Aasgaard

How did you do in our quiz of the year?
3 Omar Bogle

4 Arsenal

5 Jamie McGrath and Glen Rea

6 Stoke

7 Jason Kerr

8 Real Madrid

9 Sutton United

10 Kell Watts

11 Josh Vela (own goal), and Will Keane (2)

12 EFL chief Rick Parry

13 Stanleys

14 Jack Whatmough

15 Lincoln

16 Jordan Jones, Stephen Humphrys and Jamie McGrath

17 James McClean (at Norwich)

18 Fleetwood

19 Joe Bennett

20 Burnley

21 Thelo Aasgaard and Calum Lang

22 Leon Balogun

23 Coventry

24 Ivory Coast

25 Sunderland