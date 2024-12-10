Wigan Athletic receive savage injury verdict on Dion Rankine

By Paul Kendrick
Published 10th Dec 2024, 22:00 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 13:26 BST
Dion Rankine will be out until April, according to Latics boss Shaun Maloneyplaceholder image
Dion Rankine will be out until April, according to Latics boss Shaun Maloney
Wigan Athletic have received as savage injury verdict regarding winger Dion Rankine.

The summer signing from Chelsea limped off during the first half of Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient.

Manager Shaun Maloney admitted he feared the worst - and that has been confirmed by the medical experts.

"It's really bad news on Dion," said Maloney, speaking after the 3-2 Ventu Trophy round of 16 loss at League Two outfit Chesterfield on Tuesday night. "It's a tear to his hamstring, a pretty bad one, and we've been told it'll be between 12-16 weeks - and probably closer to 16.

"That means we probably won't see him until probably April, so it's a really bad one, we'll have to be careful with him.

"They're kind of coming all at once at the moment, but that's kind of where we are."

Midfielder Tyrese Francois will also be lucky to play- again this season after recently suffering a similar injury at Barnsley.

The Latics boss also confirmed a couple more of his regular starters were struggling to be fit for Saturday’s derby at Bolton Wanderers.

Winger Silko Thomas was replaced at half-time at the weekend, while utility man Steven Sessegnon again failed to complete the 90 minutes when he was substituted in the final quarter.

"Silko and Sess are touch and go for the weekend,” added Maloney. “Fingers crossed they might clear up this week, but we’ll know more on Friday or even game day.

"We’ll leave that as late as possible, because they’re big players for us.”

