Ryan Lowe is welcomed to Wigan by Sarah Guilfoyle, Brenda Spencer and Gregor Rioch

Managing director Sarah Guilfoyle said Wigan Athletic received 'an incredible amount of interest' in the role of head coach before deciding Ryan Lowe was the 'stand-out candidate'.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barely six weeks since being promoted from head of football administration to the newly-created role of MD, Guilfoyle was heavily involved in a 'thorough recruitment process' from which Lowe emerged victorious.

"We are delighted to have reached an agreement for Ryan to become our new head coach," said Guilfoyle. "We have followed Ryan's career for some time and he adds great experience at this level during his time as both a player and a manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We received an incredible amount of interest in the role and it was important we gave each applicant the respect and due consideration that they deserved. We underwent a thorough recruitment process to ensure we appointed the right person for the next stage of our journey.

"Having a succession plan is a vital part of football, irrespective of how the team is performing. Ryan was the stand-out candidate who has a clear vision of how he wants to take the football club forward. Ryan is a really exciting appointment, and we look forward to seeing the impact he can have."

During his long and distinguished playing career, Lowe turned out for Burscough, Shrewsbury Town – where he was a team-mate of Gregor Rioch – Chester City, Crewe Alexandra, Stockport County, Bury, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Tranmere Rovers.

His managerial career has seen him boss Bury, Plymouth Argyle and Preston North End, whom he left at the start of this season.