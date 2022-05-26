Wigan Athletic retained list: Trio extend stay

James McClean and Under-23 duo Scott Smith and Kieran Lloyd have all extended their Wigan Athletic contracts by a further 12 months.

Latics confirmed they have exercised their option in the case of all three players in the annual retained list.

Young defender Luke Robinson is also mulling the offer of a new deal.

Gavin Massey, meanwhile, will leave the club after five years at the DW Stadium.

Under-23 players Harry McGee, Dean Pinnington, Divin Baningime, Tom Costello and Timi Sobowale have also been released.

The following first-team players – in addition to McClean, Smith and Lloyd – remain under contract for at least the next 12 months: Jamie Jones, Tom Pearce, Tom Naylor, Jack Whatmough, Jordan Cousins, Gwion Edwards, Max Power, Charlie Wyke, Will Keane, Ben Amos, Jason Kerr, Curtis Tilt, Jamie McGrath, Graeme Shinnie, Callum Lang, Joe Bennett, Tendayi Darikwa, Josh Magennis, Thelo Aasgaard, Adam Long, James Carragher, Harry McHugh, Stephen Humphrys, Sam Tickle and Baba Adeeko.

