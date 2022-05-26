Wigan Athletic retained list: Trio extend stay

Latics confirmed they have exercised their option in the case of all three players in the annual retained list.

Young defender Luke Robinson is also mulling the offer of a new deal.

James McClean

Gavin Massey, meanwhile, will leave the club after five years at the DW Stadium.

Under-23 players Harry McGee, Dean Pinnington, Divin Baningime, Tom Costello and Timi Sobowale have also been released.