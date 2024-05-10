Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Athletic have parted company with top scorer Stephen Humphrys, long-serving Tom Pearce and skipper Josh Magennis after confirming their retained list.

The trio were among five senior figures who will leave this summer, along with League One-winning goalkeeper Ben Amos and Charlie Wyke, who spent the second half of this term on loan at Rotherham.

It’s understood manager Shaun Maloney was initially keen to hold on to Humphrys and Magennis but, with tfar he budget being reduced to a more manageable level, Latics were unable to compete with the deals they will be able to attract as free agents.

Five senior players are on the move this summer

ntriguingly, Jordan Jones, Jason Kerr, Callum McManaman and Harry McHugh remain in talks with the club about extending their stays.

Meanwhile, Luke Chambers (Liverpool), Martial Godo (Fulham), Charlie Goode (Brentford), Charlie Kelman (QPR), Liam Morrison (Bayern Munich), Liam Shaw (Celtic), and Kell Watts (Newcastle) have also returned to their parent clubs following loan spells,

The following remain contracted for at least one more campaign: Thelo Aasgaard, Joe Adams, Baba Adeeko, James Carragher, Sean Clare, Charlie Hughes, Luke Robinson, Steven Sessegnon, Jonny Smith, Matt Smith, Scott Smith, Josh Stones, Chris Sze, Sam Tickle, Tom Watson

There are also several departures at Under-21 level, with Luke Brennan, Abdi Sharif, Youssef Chentouf, Dylan Dwyer, Kieran Lloyd, Max McMillan, Joe Rodwell-Grant and Matt Wonnacott not having their contracts renewed.