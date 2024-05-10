Wigan Athletic retained list: Who's staying and who's going this summer?
and live on Freeview channel 276
The trio were among five senior figures who will leave this summer, along with League One-winning goalkeeper Ben Amos and Charlie Wyke, who spent the second half of this term on loan at Rotherham.
It’s understood manager Shaun Maloney was initially keen to hold on to Humphrys and Magennis but, with tfar he budget being reduced to a more manageable level, Latics were unable to compete with the deals they will be able to attract as free agents.
ntriguingly, Jordan Jones, Jason Kerr, Callum McManaman and Harry McHugh remain in talks with the club about extending their stays.
Meanwhile, Luke Chambers (Liverpool), Martial Godo (Fulham), Charlie Goode (Brentford), Charlie Kelman (QPR), Liam Morrison (Bayern Munich), Liam Shaw (Celtic), and Kell Watts (Newcastle) have also returned to their parent clubs following loan spells,
The following remain contracted for at least one more campaign: Thelo Aasgaard, Joe Adams, Baba Adeeko, James Carragher, Sean Clare, Charlie Hughes, Luke Robinson, Steven Sessegnon, Jonny Smith, Matt Smith, Scott Smith, Josh Stones, Chris Sze, Sam Tickle, Tom Watson
There are also several departures at Under-21 level, with Luke Brennan, Abdi Sharif, Youssef Chentouf, Dylan Dwyer, Kieran Lloyd, Max McMillan, Joe Rodwell-Grant and Matt Wonnacott not having their contracts renewed.
The following remain contracted for at least one more campaign: Matt Corran, Leo Graham, Callum Jones (third year scholar), Ethan Mitchell, Kai Payne, Jack Reilly.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.