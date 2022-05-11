Wigan Athletic rock caps a purr-fect year!

The Scottish defender followed up his double cup success at St Johnstone with a League One title winners' medal.

After making worldwide headlines in February by rescuing a stray cat from the field at Sheffield Wednesday, Kerr won't be short of tales when he heads home this summer to see friends and family.

Jason Kerr rescues the Hillsborough cat

"Up until now, that was the highlight of my season, meeting that little cat!" he laughed.

"Thankfully now I've got another reason to remember it, and a medal to keep as well.

"I'm just buzzing for myself, the team, the chairman, the manager and the fans.

"This is what all the hard work was for, 46 games is a lot and so draining.

"I can only highlight the efforts of everyone in getting us over the line, and it was all worth it in the end."

Having left Scotland a double cup winner, Kerr might have to think about getting himself a trophy cabinet.

"Obviously I won two medals last year, but I'm well aware these days don't come around often in a career," he said.

"When they do come along, you need to enjoy them, and three in just over 12 months now is just fantastic.

"I'm so grateful for being in two great teams that allowed me to do this, and hopefully there's more on the way.

"It's why you play football, to try and reach the highest level you can, and I can't wait to get going next year.

"You want to play against big players, big teams in big stadiums, and the Championship is full of them.

"It's not a case of getting promoted and now resting on our laurels.

"This is just the start, and we want to push on and see what we can achieve."

Latics beat off interest from several clubs last summer to bring Kerr to England, and the 25-year-old admits he couldn't be happier with the way things have turned out.

"Yeah 100 per cent I picked well" he said. "The moment I heard Wigan were interested, there was only one team I was going to go to.

"I knew it was going to be a good project with good people behind it, and it's been great to be part of it.

"At first, it was all new to me, I was surprised at the difference, and I did have to get used to it.

"But I feel like after a run of games, I was a bit more at home and a bit more comfortable with my surroundings.