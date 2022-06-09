Wigan Athletic rock dismisses football talk

The 30-year-old enjoyed a fairytale maiden campaign at the DW after arriving from Portsmouth last summer.

He played 43 of Latics' 46 league games, providing an effective barrier in front of the back four.

Tom Naylor

And after enjoying the post-season celebrations along with his team-mates, Naylor has put the cue back in the rack for some well-earned downtime.

"I won't be looking at anything football-related until probably the middle of June, because you need that break," he said.

"It gets tougher every year on the legs, especially playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday, and I'm 30 now.

"You enjoy the down time with the family, you go away and spend some time together.

"Then it's back and ready for next season, which is really something to look forward to."

Naylor joined Latics - along with Jack Whatmough - after twice missing out on promotion with fancied Portsmouth.

And despite the team wobbling in the run-in, he says the League One title was richly deserved.

"We knew we had a squad that was capable of doing it," he added.

"And we know we could have got the job done a little bit earlier than we did.

"But that's part and parcel of League One, and it's been shown what a tough league it is to get out of.

"We've ended up with 92 points, and you should be winning the league comfortably on that total, not on the last day.