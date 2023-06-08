The development came to light following Thursday's AGM of the governing body, where clubs voted to approve several changes to the regulations that will come into effect immediately.

One of them was the '30-Day Rule', which affects Latics, with the non-payment of HMRC debt having been added as a trigger of Regulation 52.6.

Latics have been hit by a transfer embargo

Clubs who accumulate 30 days of late payments in a 12-month period will be unable to sign a player for a fee or any consideration for three full transfer windows.

That caused initial panic among the Latics faithful, with the club already having to start next season on minus eight points – which may yet increase due to the continued non-payment of wages.

However, Wigan Today has received clarification that the news may not be quite so bad.

Latics have been on the ‘naughty step’ since the end of May, for failure to satisfy HMRC requirements.

But only as from today (Thursday), if clubs remain in that position for a period of 30 days, would they be hit with a transfer embargo.

That means Latics have a month of breathing space to beat the rap.

Club owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi pledged on Monday – during a meeting with senior members of staff – to settle the rest of the outstanding wage payments by the end of the week.

He also committed to funding the club until a new owner is found, which presumably will also involve keeping up to date with HMRC payments.

However, given the failure on so many times during the last 12 months of the ownership group to follow through with their financial commitments, fans will not be taking anything for granted.

Also on the agenda at the EFL summit was the infamous 'Owners and Directors' Test', which has been particularly topical this week given Sarbjot Johal's attempts to buy the club from Phoenix 2021 Limited.