Ambitious League Two new-boys Wrexham - backed by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - have made a shock play for the 34-year-old Ireland international.

McClean had been expected to be one of the key fixtures in the Latics rebuild.

James McClean is thought to be on the verge of joining League Two outfit Wrexham

Indeed, he was named in Shaun Maloney's six-man 'leadership group' only this week, and had been a strng contender to be given the armband, following the departures of Tendayi Darikwa, Max Power and Jamie Jones.

However, Wrexham's move theatens to put paid to all that.

In addition to what's undrstood to be a six-figure transfer fee, Wrexham have put together an attractive financial package for the player, with a longer deal than the 12 months McClean has remaining on his Latics contract.

McClean hasn't travelled with the rest of the Latics squad for Saturday's opener at Derby.

And sources in Ireland have reported he is in North Wales discussing his proposed move.