Wigan Athletic rocked by Wrexham raid for international star

Wigan Athletic are in danger of losing James McClean on the eve of the League One kick-off.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 4th Aug 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read

Ambitious League Two new-boys Wrexham - backed by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - have made a shock play for the 34-year-old Ireland international.

Wigan Athletic boss posts injury update on first-team trio.

McClean had been expected to be one of the key fixtures in the Latics rebuild.

James McClean is thought to be on the verge of joining League Two outfit WrexhamJames McClean is thought to be on the verge of joining League Two outfit Wrexham
Indeed, he was named in Shaun Maloney's six-man 'leadership group' only this week, and had been a strng contender to be given the armband, following the departures of Tendayi Darikwa, Max Power and Jamie Jones.

However, Wrexham's move theatens to put paid to all that.

In addition to what's undrstood to be a six-figure transfer fee, Wrexham have put together an attractive financial package for the player, with a longer deal than the 12 months McClean has remaining on his Latics contract.

McClean hasn't travelled with the rest of the Latics squad for Saturday's opener at Derby.

And sources in Ireland have reported he is in North Wales discussing his proposed move.

Ironically, Latics travel to Wrexham next Tuesday in the League Cup - with the prospect of McClean possibly making his debut against his former employers.

