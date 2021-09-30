Wigan Athletic schedule complicated by fixture switch

James McClean

Latics have three players - Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland), James McClean and Will Keane (Republic of Ireland) - away on international duty.

And they have exercised their right to postpone their league fixture on Saturday, October 9.

Latics did the same thing during the last international break, when they switched their scheduled trip to Fleetwood.

The date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed and announced in due course.