Wigan Athletic schedule starts to fill up
Wigan Athletic will face off against Fleetwood, Tranmere and Leicester City Under-21s in Northern Group D of the EFL Trophy.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 21st Jun 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 12:22 BST
All EFL clubs will play two of their three matches at home in the group stages, with the Under-21 teams away from home in all three fixtures.
Latics will also face Tranmere in pre-season, with their schedule having been extended to three matches - and more to follow.
Shaun Maloney's men will host Everton on Saturday, July 22 (2pm), before travelling to Tranmere on Friday, July 28 (7pm) and Morecambe on Saturday, July 29 (3pm).
The fixtures for the League One campaign will be released on Thursday at 9am.