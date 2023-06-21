News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Wigan Athletic schedule starts to fill up

Wigan Athletic will face off against Fleetwood, Tranmere and Leicester City Under-21s in Northern Group D of the EFL Trophy.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 21st Jun 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 12:22 BST

All EFL clubs will play two of their three matches at home in the group stages, with the Under-21 teams away from home in all three fixtures.

Read More
Wigan Athletic and Ireland star reveals secret of his longevity.

Latics will also face Tranmere in pre-season, with their schedule having been extended to three matches - and more to follow.

Latics have a proud history in the EFL Trophy, including Freight Rover Trophy success in 1985Latics have a proud history in the EFL Trophy, including Freight Rover Trophy success in 1985
Latics have a proud history in the EFL Trophy, including Freight Rover Trophy success in 1985
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shaun Maloney's men will host Everton on Saturday, July 22 (2pm), before travelling to Tranmere on Friday, July 28 (7pm) and Morecambe on Saturday, July 29 (3pm).

The fixtures for the League One campaign will be released on Thursday at 9am.

Related topics:FleetwoodLeicester CityMorecambe