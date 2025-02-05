Steven Sessegnon has signed a new deal, and Shaun Maloney also wants to keep hold of Callum McManaman and Scott Smith

Wigan Athletic have secured the services of Steven Sessegnon for a further 12 months.

The 24-year-old, who joined from Premier League Fulham in the summer of 2023, has become an integral part of Shaun Maloney's squad - when injuries have allowed him to stay on the field.

He's made 44 appearances for Latics, scoring once - an absolute 'worldie' in the FA Cup first-round victory at Exeter City last season.

Sessegnon's versatility has seen him play on both sides of a back four or back five, as well as in central midfield.

And while his contract was due to expire in the summer, boss Shaun Maloney has revealed Sessegnon will be remaining a Tic.

"Sess has triggered an extra year based on appearances already made," said Maloney, who.is desperate to sort out his squad for next season as quickly as possible.

"Cal Mac is at an age where we'll sit down at the end of the season, the same as we did last summer, but everyone knows what I think about him."

Maloney recently revealed he'd given the 'green light' for sporting director Gregor Rioch to secure the services of another winger, Jonny Smith, to a contract extension.

And he's also keen to keep hold of midfielder Scott Smith, whose contract expires in the summer.

"We offered him a deal last summer, I tried to get it done, and it didn't quite work out his end," added Maloney. "I'd imagine those talks will happen again, because if he's happy to stay here, I'd certainly be happy to keep him. I certainly hope he'e got a big future here, he's a brilliant guy and a brilliant player.

"When I came back as manager, he was the first one to knock on my door. He'd had a very bad loan spell at Torquay, and he just wanted to train with the first team. He played with the reserves for the first few months and just made a really good impression. Probably in the last 18 months, he's been a prominent member of our first-team, and a manager's dream. He trains extremely hard, exactly how he plays, and I'm a big fan."

For his part, Wigan-born Smith is just as keen to come to an agreement.

"I'd love to stay and play at this club for as long as possible, because being here means so much to me,” he said. "I know a lot of people might just go: 'Wigan?' But to me, it's personal to me.

"It's sounds really mad, but I just love everything about Wigan. It's all I've ever known, I've grown up here, I went to school here, I still live here, and a lot of my family and friends are around me here.

"I'm very mindful within myself that I've only got six months left on my contract, and every time I get out there on the pitch I've a point to prove, and it's up to me to show what I can do. I need to do everything I possibly can to get that next contract. I couldn't really go into detail or tell you where that's going to go, but if the club want me to be here for as long as possible, so be it, that's what I'd love to do."