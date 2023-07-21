News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic secure services of prize asset on long-term extension

Thelo Aasgaard insists his decision to sign a new five-year contract with Wigan Athletic is proof of his commitment to the club - and a desire to 'repay them with my performances on the field'.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read
Thelo Aasgaard has extended his contract with Latics for a further five yearsThelo Aasgaard has extended his contract with Latics for a further five years
Thelo Aasgaard has extended his contract with Latics for a further five years

The Norway junior international has turned his back on interest elsewhere to sign up for the rebuild under Shaun Maloney.

And having come through the ranks under the watchful eye of Academy chief Gregor Rioch, Aasgaard is desperate to 'create more memories' as he becomes an established presence in the side.

“I am absolutely delighted to extend my stay here and I cannot wait to play in front of our fans next season," he said.

"I’ve created so many incredible memories here, and it’s now time to create more!

“This football club has really helped me progress as a player and a person, and it means a lot to me and my family.

“They have always believed in me right from the start, and I want to repay them with my performances on the field.”

Manager Maloney was understandably ecstatic to secure the services of a player he feels he can build the team around.

“Again it is brilliant news for the club," he said. "Thelo is an incredibly talented young player who has come through the Academy and we are extremely happy that he has signed.

"Thelo can play in many different positions and, from the day I came in to where we are now, I see a completely different level of player, and also see a real leader on the pitch in his own way.

"I can only see him progressing even further for us. It is another really positive day for the club and the new ownership.”

