Jonny Smith celebrates his 'worldie' against Fulham on Saturday

Jonny Smith insists he 'feels like home' at Wigan Athletic after signing a contract extension until the summer of 2027.

The 27-year-old scored another blinding goal - a trademark effort with his left foot, after cutting in off the right-hand side - in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

But he - and Latics fans - will be buoyed by the news he will be remaining with Latics to continue the rebuild.

"It's a really proud moment for me and my family," he said. "It's an absolute honour to play for Wigan Athletic, and I am absolutely over the moon to extend my stay here.

"Growing up locally, I knew what the club was all about, and it has lived up to its reputation as a special family club. The players, staff, and supporters have been brilliant with me, and I've loved every minute of my time here so far.

"Wigan Athletic definitely feels like home to me, and I am looking forward to spending my future here. In a short space of time, I've created so many incredible memories here, and it’s now time to create more!"

The news has been expected since manager Shaun Maloney told Wigan Today last weekend that he'd given 'the green light' for sporting director Gregor Rioch to 'get a deal done' for the player, who joined from Burton Albion in the summer of 2023.

Despite being tied up with transfer business before last Monday’s deadline, Rioch has wasted little time in thrashing out an agreement with a player who has quickly become part of the furniture at the Brick Community Stadium.

"It's absolutely brilliant news," said Maloney. "Jonny has been an influential player during my time at the football club and is extremely popular among the players, staff, and supporters.

"Not only a talented footballer, Jonny has an outstanding attitude and mentality, and I am hoping he can continue to flourish in a Wigan Athletic shirt."

Smith netted four goals in 34 appearances across all competitions last season, including a late equaliser at Barnsley on New Year's Day 2024 that was voted Goal of the Season by the supporters.

After missing the first two months of this season through injury, Smith netted three goals in five matches in November, and has added another three in his last four outings - all at the Brick Community Stadium.

“We're delighted Jonny has extended his stay here as he is an important player for our football club," added Rioch. "His attitude - both on and off the field - has been exemplary, and we're looking forward to working with Jonny over the next few years."

Smith appears to have found a home at Wigan, having had a nomadic existence for his career prior to pitching up.

After coming through the ranks at Wrexham, Smith joined Bristol City in the summer of 2016.

He went out on loan to Cheltenham Town, AFC Fylde, Tranmere Rovers, Oldham Athletic and Swindon Town before joining Burton in January 2021.