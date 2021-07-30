Wigan Athletic secure shirt sponsor commitment

Max Power shows off Latics' new shirt sponsors

EPIC is an investment company based in Gibraltar.

One of its subsidiaries is Phoenix 2021 Limited - Latics' new owners.

“We’re delighted to welcome EPIC as an official club partner and thank the investors for their support for the 2021-22 season," said Latics CEO Brannigan.

“EPIC is built upon strong investment principles, and they have demonstrated their commitment to Wigan Athletic during the last few months.

“We’re really pleased with the new away kit and we’re excited to reveal the design to our supporters this afternoon ahead of tonight’s match with Preston North End.”

Commenting on the partnership, EPIC said: “The EPIC team are very proud to be able to sponsor Wigan Athletic Football Club, and to play a part in supporting the wonderful work undertaken in the wider community.

“We are excited about the club's future and being part of the journey together with the dedicated supporters as we all move forward into the new season ahead, and 'Believe'."