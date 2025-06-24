New signings Christian Saydee and Paul Mullin get to know each other at Christopher Park

It seems only five minutes since the end of last season, but Wigan Athletic's players are already back at Christopher Park to start their preparations for next term.

They include three new recruits, with Ryan Lowe wasting no time in stamping his mould on the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

Unsurprisingly, two of the three new-boys are strikers, with Christian Saydee and Paul Mullin joining from Portsmouth and Wrexham respectively.

And the third incoming, midfielder Fraser Murray, has been brought in to add creativity to a side that struggled so badly in front of goal in 2024/25.

Lowe is clearly well aware of the need to improve in the attacking third, with Latics having been the lowest scorers in the third tier last term - with only 40 goals produced from their 46 matches.

At the other end, they boasted the best defensive record outside the two sides that won automatic promotion, so there is a very healthy platform from which to build.

Fixture release day at the end of this week will be another sign the new season will be upon us before we know it.

The squad will be jetting out to sunny Spain at the end of next week for a warm-weather training camp, by which time hopefully a couple more signings may be on board.

It was also interesting to hear Lowe this week speak of his desire to bring in players on a permanent basis rather than on loan.

Last season, Latics were badly short changed by the loan market, with only Dale Taylor able to regard his stay as successful.

On the flip side, Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool), Joe Hugill (Manchester United), Michael Olakigbe (Brentford) and Silko Thomas (Leicester City) returned to their parent clubs in January, Luke Chambers saw his campaign wrecked by injury, and mid-season arrivals Will Goodwin, Owen Dale (both Oxford United) and Oliver Norburn (Blackpool) failed to live up to expectations.

Far too many of those signings were 'for the future' rather than 'here and now'...players who were coming in to take their first real steps in senior football, rather than to hit the ground running and offer something from the off.

Latics struck lucky with Reece James – who had never kicked a ball in senior football before arriving from Chelsea – all those years ago, but he really was the exception that proves the rule.

The following season, Latics brought another unknown kid from Chelsea in, and Dujon Sterling barely featured for Paul Cook.

That shows the volatility of the loan market, particularly with young players, and you can see why Lowe is keen to move away from this approach.

When he does look to utilise the loan market, he will do so with proven performers like this week's capture of Mullin.

The 30-year-old has been there, done it and bought the t-shirt, and Lowe knows exactly what he's getting for his money.

Latics will again field a number of young players next season thanks to the production line from the Academy.

But it will be players whose development will benefit Latics down the line - not one of the big Premier League clubs.