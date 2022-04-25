Wigan Athletic set attendance record

Saturday's visit of Plymouth completed Leam Richardson’s side’s 23-game league schedule.

And the crowd of 14,130 helped to take the total number of fans in attendance at the DW Stadium this term to a whopping 228,741.

A bumper crowd took in the recent derby against Bolton

That ensured an average crowd of 9,945 - Wigan's best ever in the third tier.

They averaged 9,152 during the title-winning campaign under Paul Cook in 2017-18.

Gary Caldwell's League One champions in 2015-16 were watched by an average of 9,467.

This year's average also beat the 9,531 in the Championship in 2003-04 - the season before Latics won promotion to the top flight for the first time under Paul Jewell.