Wigan Athletic set attendance record

Saturday's visit of Plymouth completed Leam Richardson’s side’s 23-game league schedule.
And the crowd of 14,130 helped to take the total number of fans in attendance at the DW Stadium this term to a whopping 228,741.
That ensured an average crowd of 9,945 - Wigan's best ever in the third tier.
They averaged 9,152 during the title-winning campaign under Paul Cook in 2017-18.
Gary Caldwell's League One champions in 2015-16 were watched by an average of 9,467.
This year's average also beat the 9,531 in the Championship in 2003-04 - the season before Latics won promotion to the top flight for the first time under Paul Jewell.
Since dropping out of the Premier League in 2013, Latics have averaged 15,177, 12,882, 11,722, 12,079 and 9,945 in the Championship, although that last figure for 2019-20 was Covid-affected.