Dale Taylor was on the scoresheet again at Crawley in midweek

Dale Taylor felt Wigan Athletic 'showed signs of gelling' during the 1-1 midweek draw at Crawley Town - which bodes well for the rest of the campaign.

The Latics squad was again revamped in the January window, with six players moving on and seven arriving to bolster the squad.

Three of those new-boys started at Crawley in midweek, and all made a positive impact in a much improved team performance.

Wingers Joseph Hungbo and Owen Dale were constant threats down the flanks, while Ronan Darcy - who joined Latics from Crawley to replace Thelo Aasgaard - created Taylor's goal with a neat run and cross from the left.

And while there was an overriding feeling of two points dropped at the full-time whistle, Taylor felt there were plenty of positives to build on.

"I think we showed signs of gelling, and that was always the aim after January, to try to gel as quickly as we can," he said.

"I felt that at Crawley, with Ronan in the '10' role, he likes to get on the ball and create things, so big credit to him, his ball into the box was brilliant for me..

"When our wingers manage to get the ball in one-v-one situations, they're wanting to be very direct, and they want to beat their man.

"They did that on the night, and I thought they created a lot of chances, but we couldn't quite get the goals we deserved."

Taylor could so easily have returned from West Sussex with the matchball, having also hit the post and seen two 'goals' chalked off for offside in the second period.

"Obviously it's unfortunate to have a couple of goals ruled out, and I thought the header was in, maybe the goalkeeper got a touch on the ball before it hit the post," he added.

"But I thought the boys were brilliant on the night, and we should have come away with more.

"You also have to give credit to Crawley, they're a good side who try and play football, and we felt we did enough to win the game.

"We're desperate to get wins for the fans and for the manager, and Saturday is the next opportunity for us to do that."