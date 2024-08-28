Premier League side Arsenal become latest club linked with Wigan Athletic star
The Athletic reports that the Emirates Stadium outfit are looking to bolster their goalkeeper options, hoping to sign at least one before the summer transfer window closes on Friday.
Wolverhampton’s Dan Bentley is another name that has been linked alongside consideration for 22-year-old England youth international Tickle.
Tickle’s impressive performances has seen him attract plenty of admirers, with Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle another club to have been linked with a move for the Latics academy product.
Premier League clubs were said to be previously monitoring the talented youngster last season, with 18 clean sheets in 52 appearances in all competitions.
He was also named the club’s player of the year by supporters for the 2023/24 campaign, receiving 47% of the overall vote.
Tickle signed a new four-year contract with Wigan Athletic earlier in May in a deal until the summer of 2028.
