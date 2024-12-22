Jason Kerr is one of the first names on the Latics team sheet

Wigan Athletic captain Jason Kerr has revealed how a complete change in the way he manages himself has helped him come back better than ever following major knee surgery.

The 27-year-old centre-back has been one of the main reasons Latics boast the third best defensive record in League One tier.

He's fully justified manager Shaun Maloney's decision to give him the captain's armband on the eve of the campaign.

For Kerr, even playing regular football has been a bonus, after missing the best part of 18 months since sustaining a serious knee injury during the Championship draw at Swansea City in November 2022.

After coming through gruelling rehab, Kerr has also had to have a complete rethink about the way he approaches playing and training.

And Kerr – who was out of contract last summer, and turned down interest from rival clubs in League One, AND took a pay cut to stay with Latics - is clearly reaping the rewards of his labour.

"I have to say, the physios here have been amazing with me, they look after me every day," he said. "And I need to do a lot more than what I used to, in order to get out there on the field.

"Before the injury, I used to just rock up, warm up and that would be it. Now I spend a lot more time getting ready for training, getting ready for games, but that's what I have to do and I'm happy to do that.

"I'm making sure the body's mobilised and ready to be perfect for the game, and - touch wood - I've not had a single problem since I came back, and long may that continue."

That approach to looking after his body will be put to the test over the festive period, with Latics four games in the space of nine days against some of the top sides in the division.

The Boxing Day clash at Rotherham is followed by a trip to Wrexham on December 29, before Latics host Huddersfield (New Year's Day) and Birmingham City at the Brick Community Stadium.

While boss Maloney has pledged to ring the changes to maintain freshness in the team, Kerr is keeping his fingers crossed he will not be included in the rotation.

"I want to play in every single game if possible," he added. "No player wants to get rested, they always want to play if there's a chance.

"Obviously the gaffer has to make that decision, there's so many games and he wants to keep players as fresh as possible. But I'll always be putting my hand up to play."

Kerr is also relishing the responsibility of being club captain, a role he filled at St Johnstone prior to his move to Wigan in 2021.

"I do feel like I'm growing into the role, and it is becoming more comfortable as the weeks go by," he said. "But it's an easy dressing room to lead, there's a few good senior boys I've got to lean on, with a fair bit of experience."