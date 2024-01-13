Josh Magennis hailed the 'mentality' of the Wigan Athletic side in once again recovering from adversity to come away with a positive result at Northampton.

Josh Magennis levels the scores from close range

As in the previous away game at Barnsley on New Year's Day, Latics trailed at the break after failing to make the most of decent spells in the game.

But just like at Oakwell, second-half substitutions managed to turn the game in the visitors' favour.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where Jonny Smith was the hero at Barnsley, this time the difference-maker was Matt Smith, who was making his first appearance in almost four months following hernia surgery.

The former Arsenal man had only been on the field for five minutes when his defence-splitting pass released Martial Godo, who crossed for Magennis to rescue a point for his side.

"We've got to see this as a good point," said the Northern Ireland international striker. "From when I started out in football, you hear the old age 'if you win your home games and draw your away games, you'll do all right'.

"The last two away games - at Barnsley as well as here - we've gone behind but we've managed to eke out a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Look, you'll never be happy when you're not winning games, but if you're not going to win, there has to at least be a style and a productivity.

"I think we've managed to show that in most of the games and, although we're bitterly disappointed not to win, we gave a good account of ourselves and we came away with a point."

Latics had trailed from the 16th minute when a mistake at the back by Baba Adeejo allowed Kieron Bowie to advance into the penalty area, where he was upended by Sam Tickle.

Sam Hoskins scored - as he did at the DW in the corresponding fixture back in August - but thankfully it didn't prove to be decisive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They got a penalty on the break, but I'm just glad - with the mentality we showed - we didn't go under," added Magennis. "We kept batting away and we were good value for our point.

"The manager has managed to assemble a squad here...and I know there's a lot of youngsters, but they're good characters, very resilient characters.

"We know whether we're winning a game and we need to defend it, or losing a game and need to chase it, that we've a job to do and we'll do it.

"To go a goal down is disappointing, of course, but we showed the mentality in the group to come back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We tweaked a couple of things in the second half, and I think we have real pace and real aggression in the wide areas.

"We managed to create a few more chances, we managed to take one, and on another day it might have been one or two more."