It doesn't include centre-back Jason Kerr, who was ruled out for the rest of the campaign after sustaining a serious knee injury at Swansea in November.

Nor does it feature Jordan Jones, who was loaned out to Kilmarnock at the start of the campaign.

The Scottish club claimed on Monday he'd been recalled by Latics midway through his season-long loan spell.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

Latics CEO Mal Brannigan said last Friday the recall hadn't gone through in time, with boss Shaun Maloney admitting after Monday's 0-0 draw at Blackburn the situation was 'a bit unclear at the moment'.

He is expected to provide an update during his press conference on Thursday afternoon ahead of this weekend’s visit of Huddersfield Town.

There does remain scope for Latics to bring in a free agent if they so desire.

In-squad players: Ben Amos, Miguel Azeez, Joe Bennett, Steven Caulker, Jordan Cousins, Tendayi Darikwa, Ashley Fletcher, Jamie Jones, Will Keane, Martin Kelly, Callum Lang, Josh Magennis, James McClean, Tom Naylor, Tom Pearce, Max Power, Omar Rekik, Anthony Scully, Ryan Nyambe, Daniel Sinani, Christ Tiehi, Curtis Tilt, Jack Whatmough, Charlie Wyke.