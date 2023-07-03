Wigan Athletic star honoured with civic reception for 'outstanding achievement'

The 34-year-old became only the sixth Irishman player to reach that landmark, and wore the captain's armband for the recent European Championships qualifier win over Gibraltar in Dublin.

And he was invited - along with the rest of his family - by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue to celebrate.

James McClean

“I was privileged to host James McClean in the Guildhall and recognise his outstanding achievement of making his 100th appearance for Ireland,” she said.

“James has enjoyed an outstanding football career that has seen him consistently perform at the highest level of club and international football for over a decade.

“His dedication to his craft and his tenacious work ethic make him a brilliant role model for the many young people in our City and District who look up to him and he is a shining example of what can be achieved with the right attitude.”

McClean is in his second spell with Latics and, while he has always wanted to finish his career back home in Derry, Shaun Maloney believes he has plenty to offer the English game first.

“Throughout his achievements in club football in England and with the international side, James is someone who has never forgotten his roots,” Mayor Logue added.

“He returns home when his schedule allows and he has always been more than generous with his time in meeting the public and supporting local causes.

“While 100 caps is an outstanding achievement I fully expect James to go on and achieve much more in the game.

"And on behalf of everyone in the Council area I want to congratulate him and wish him all the luck in the world in his future endeavours.”

McClean has been in England since joining Sunderland in 2011.

He joined Latics in the summer of 2013, and spent two years here before moving to West Brom, where he spent three seasons.