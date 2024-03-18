Wigan Athletic star admits eventful journey made big day even more special

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 23-year-old Wiganer converted a Jordan Jones cross to register his first senior goal to rock the play-off chasing Seasiders - and see Latics hit the 50-point 'safety' mark with seven games still to go.

It's just over a year since Smith returned to Latics after an unsuccessful spell in non-league with Torquay United, with his future somewhat uncertain.

Scott Smith wheels away in delight after scoring his first senior goal against Blackpool

But after being welcomed back into the fold by recently-arrived manager Shaun Maloney, Smith's advent in the last 14 months has been meteoric.

When asked whether that had made Saturday even more special, he said: "Yeah I think so.

"I have spoken previously about my journey being a little bit different, but it’s made me the person and the player I am today.

"I am grateful for being where I am, and the opportunity the manager has given me.

"Thankfully I’m repaying him, it’s always nice to grab that goal, but more importantly get the three points for the team."

When asked whether there was a better feeling than scoring a winning goal for his hometown club, the former Hawkley Hall High School student smiled: “I don’t think so! It’s one feeling I’ve been waiting to get, and thankfully it came.

"JJ's profile is he cuts inside and puts the balls into the box, and it's one of those where - in the position I was in - I just gambled, and luckily it landed nicely for me.

"All of the lads know what it means to me, and when I saw the ball had gone in, I turned around and saw Humps (Stephen Humphrys)...I think he was happier than I was at that moment in time!

"So it was nice, and I appreciate all the reaction the lads gave me."

A midfielder throughout his junior days, Smith has added another string to his bow this term, proving equally adept at right-back and right wing-back - the position he played on Saturday.

"Both roles (midfield and defence), I enjoy playing," he said.

"The right wing-back role obviously gives you that little bit more freedom to get higher up the field in possession.

"At the same time, you have the duty of defending one-v-one when they have the ball and, when the ball is on the opposite side, in the box defending.

"Centre-mid, that's something I've always been quite comfortable with, so I enjoy playing both roles."

Not that Smith was keen to hog the headlines.

"I thought Charlie Hughes and Jason Kerr were both immense, and Charlie Goode when he came on," he added. "They all headed a lot of balls away, which we needed them to do, and kept the ball out of the net!"

Latics have a weekend off now ahead of the Good Friday visit of Burton Albion.