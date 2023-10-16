Wigan Athletic star admits mum and dad know best in terms of assessing his form!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 26-year-old dragged Latics back from the brink in last week's EFL Trophy clash against Fleetwood.

After Latics trailed 2-0 at the break - after a first-half display Humphrys said 'annoyed' him - the ex-Rochdale man pulled one back before setting up Josh Stones to equalise.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Humphrys helped to drag Latics back into the game against Fleetwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics later won the game on penalties after a 3-3 draw, with boss Shaun Maloney singling out Humphrys for special praise afterwards.

However, the player admitted the real assessment of his performance would come from the family home.

"I'm a big studier of my clips and stuff, and I watch a lot of my games back to try to improve," he said.

"My dad's always telling me I need to chop inside more, and aim for the far corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I'm glad I managed to do that for my goal, at least he'll be pleased with me!"

It's not just Humphrys senior who has educated input.

"It's actually annoying, because both my mum and my dad have unbelievable football brains," Humphrys laughed.

"When I was seven years old, my mum was the coach of my Saturday and Sunday league team.

"My dad kind of floated about, but my mum was the manager and we used to win everything

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She's just a massive football fan, she's good at football herself...which can be a blessing, and also a nightmare at times.

"Whenever I've not played well, they know it as well as me, and they get moody with me.

"A lot of people think players are worried about what their manager might say, but for me it's about what my mum and dad might say!"

Humphrys also admitted he was 'buzzing' to see Stones seize his opportunity to impress with a show-stealing cameo off the bench in the second period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was so buzzing for him when he scored, because he's one of my best mates," he added.

"He's just such a good lad, he works so hard every day in training, and he's obviously very good at football.

"The celebration was an inside joke, I can't reveal what it is, but he deserved that goal more than anyone.

"He's not played in the league this season but I'm sure he's given the manager something to think about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's one of those players who, when they're on your team, you love him, but if he's on the other team, you'd probably hate him.

"I'm sure as he gets older and progresses with his career, he'll probably have a lot of people loving him, and a few people also hating him because he's not on their team."

Humphrys, Stones and Latics have been hard at it on the training ground over the last week or so, with Satuday’s scheduled home game against Peterborough postponed due to international commitments.