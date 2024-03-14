Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The on-loan Liverpool defender will be aiming to continue the red-hot form he's shown since his January arrival when the Seasiders make the short trip across the north west.

Even if that means denting the play-off hopes of Blackpool, whose manager Neil Critchley used to be his Anfield Academy boss.

Luke Chambers battles for the ball in Latics' 1-0 defeat at Wycombe in midweek

"From a personal note, I know the manager because he used to be at Liverpool, with the Under-21s," said Chambers. “I know what he’s all about, what teams he has, and the philosophy he likes to bring...I thought he was a brilliant manager.

"He expects his players to play good football, while also having that other side of the game...the physical nature, the running, outfighting your opponents in every game.

"As a Blackpool team, they will be tough opposition, but I'm confident we have enough in the dressing room to beat them.

"They're a really good footballing team, but then again so are we...and we tend to do all right against the better footballing sides in the division.

"I think we go heavily under the radar in terms of the quality of football we play, we back ourselves against any team at this level.

"We just need to find that consistency in our play, to be able to do it against every team, for the whole 90 minutes."

Chambers, who hails from just up the M6 in Preston, has yet to miss a game since joining Latics midway through the campaign.

"Since I've come in, I've played every game, and I'm very grateful for that," he said. "It's something I certainly don't take for granted, because there's a lot of good players here who don't always play.

"All I can do is take it game by game, be as consistent as I can, help the team and bring the energy and attitude that's needed."

Boss Shaun Maloney believes Latics need one more win to hit the safety mark of 50 points, with the side aiming to bounce back from the midweek defeat at Wycombe.

After a poor first-half showing at Adams Park, Latics rallied after the break, and can consider themselves very unfortunate not to come away with a point, with Thelo Aasgaard, Charlie Hughes, Martial Godo and Jordan Jones all coming close to a late leveller

“It was disappointing, especially with how we played in the second half," added Chambers. “It shows what we are capable of - and I think we just need to bring that for a full 90 minutes.

"We can’t dwell on it too long because we’ve got a big game coming up on Saturday.

“We have to look at what went wrong and analyse it. After we’ve picked the bones of it, we can look at the bigger picture.