Jon Mellish wants Wigan Athletic to use their Easter resurrection as the catalyst to ensure they never find themselves in this situation again.

Back-to-back wins over Shrewsbury Town on Good Friday and Rotherham United on Easter Monday saw Latics secure their League One safety with three games to spare.

Meaning Latics can approach the last fortnight of the campaign without the fear of a trap door - and one eye on next season.

"It's been a really good feeling, and I think that's the main thing we could have got from Easter," said Mellish.

"Looking at the position we were in before, we knew it would be a big period to cement our position in League One, and not looking over our shoulders in the last fortnight.

"We wanted to keep clear of all that, do our job under the new gaffer, and start to look ahead to next season as quickly as possible.

"I think his ideas, since he's come in, have been really good, and it's just about getting that understanding over with the players. If we can finish the season strongly, and get in a full pre-season, who knows next year?"

Boss Ryan Lowe insisted he wouldn't be celebrating avoiding relegation, and Mellish is in full agreement.

"It definitely shouldn't have come to this," he said. "You look around the dressing room, there's some really good players.

"For whatever reason, it's kind of not really clicked a lot of the time...I think you've seen bits of it.

"But you can see how solid we are, and I think that's a solid base from which to kick on...score more goals...and make the performances more complete.

"If we can get it right at both ends, I think we can give most teams at this level a game, and probably get three points more often than not."

Latics' victory over Rotherham came at the same time as Carlisle United - the club Mellish left in January - drew against Accrington Stanley, leaving them four points adrift in League Two with only a couple of matches to save their EFL status.

"Yeah that's a shame, because it's such a good club, a massive club," added Mellish. "It's got everything in place to do well, and I'm sure they'll bounce back, if the worst happens.

"After being promoted from League Two a couple of years ago we all thought we'd kick on, but for whatever reason it's not kind of worked. But there's some good people behind them and I hope they'll be back as soon as possible."