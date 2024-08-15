Three-time Wigan Athletic League One winner Max Power becomes free agent following departure
Power enjoyed two stints at the newly-named The Brick Community Stadium, winning titles in 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2021-22, and amassing more than 200 appearances in the process with 17 goals to his name in a Latics shirt.
Born in Birkenhead, the midfielder – who made his senior bow with Tranmere in August 2011 – won the second tier title in Saudia Arabia last season, helping Al Qadsiah back to the Pro League after a three-season stint in the First Division.
Having also surpassed a century of appearances in the Football League for Sunderland, Power now looks set for a move back to England having departed Al Qadsiah.
The 31-year-old wrote on ‘X’, formerly Twitter: “I want to wish everyone at Al Qadsiah the very best.
“Me and my family have loved our time here in Khobar.
“We will forever be supporters of the club and I’m proud to have played a part in returning the club to the Roshin League.”
