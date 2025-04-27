Sam Tickle appears on stage in London to collect his award for being named in the League One 'Team of the Season'

Sam Tickle has been recognised by his peers as the best goalkeeper in League One after being named in the EFL 'Team of the Season'.

The 23-year-old has been one of the major reasons for Latics boasting the best defensive record outside the two automatic promotion sides, Birmingham City and Wrexham.

He has kept 18 clean sheets in 44 matches, and conceded only 40 goals all season.

The 'Team of the Season' was revealed at the annual EFL Awards Night in London on Sunday evening.

League One XI: Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic); Ryan Barnett (Wrexham), Max Cleworth (Wrexham), Lloyd Jones (Charlton Athletic); Christoph Klarer (Birmingham City), Alex Cochrane (Birmingham City), Lewis Bate (Stockport County), Tomoki Iwata (Birmingham City); Davis Keillor-Dunn (Barnsley), Kwame Poku (Peterborough United), Richard Kone (Wycombe Wanderers).