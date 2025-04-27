Wigan Athletic star deservedly named as the 'best in League One'
The 23-year-old has been one of the major reasons for Latics boasting the best defensive record outside the two automatic promotion sides, Birmingham City and Wrexham.
He has kept 18 clean sheets in 44 matches, and conceded only 40 goals all season.
The 'Team of the Season' was revealed at the annual EFL Awards Night in London on Sunday evening.
League One XI: Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic); Ryan Barnett (Wrexham), Max Cleworth (Wrexham), Lloyd Jones (Charlton Athletic); Christoph Klarer (Birmingham City), Alex Cochrane (Birmingham City), Lewis Bate (Stockport County), Tomoki Iwata (Birmingham City); Davis Keillor-Dunn (Barnsley), Kwame Poku (Peterborough United), Richard Kone (Wycombe Wanderers).
