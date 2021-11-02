Wigan Athletic star 'enjoying my football again'

Tom Bayliss in action at Fleetwood

The on-loan Preston man joined Latics in the summer to get some much-needed first-team football.

After playing only 20 times for North End during the last two seasons, he had to bide his time before making his mark at Wigan.

But with Jordan Cousins and Tom Naylor out injured, Bayliss has taken his chance with both hands, and was outstanding in Tuesday night's 3-2 victory at Fleetwood.

“I’m loving it," the 22-year-old acknowledged. "All I came here to do is to play football and enjoy my football again with a smile on my face.

"At one point (against Fleetwood), I think there was an injury and I was just hearing the fans, and I was just smiling.

“It was what you do this job for, and it wasn’t going to come together straight away as I haven’t played a lot of football.

"I feel like I am getting right up to speed where I want to be and to affect games like I did tonight."

Latics showed their mettle to come from two goals down on the hour mark to win 3-2 and return to the top of League One.

“It was a bit of a crazy one," admitted Bayliss.

“Obviously to get the three points and come back from two goals behind shows that we have got massive togetherness and a lot of quality.

“It was a really pleasing thing that when we went 2-0 down, the reaction was there to get the three goals.

“I think we cancelled each other out in the first half and they scored from the free-kick, and then the penalty.

"It was a bit of a nothing-in-it game, and then in the last half an hour, everything came together and you saw what we could do to teams.

"We scored three goals and it’s brilliant coming off the pitch.

“I thought for the first half after they scored, we were on top and it was all in their half.

"When they scored the second goal, it was how do we react now, and luckily we got the goal quite soon after the first goal and it was brilliant.

“We could feel it building and the fans were getting up as well which was brilliant. You can sense it coming.”

“When the third goal went in, I think everyone just went crazy."