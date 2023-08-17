News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic star expecting 'frosty' reception...but why he's 'ready to go to war' against Bolton Wanderers

Josh Magennis admits there's 'no shying away' from how 'massive' Wigan Athletic's trip to his former club Bolton Wanderers this weekend is.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 17th Aug 2023, 13:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 14:23 BST

Latics face the toughest test yet of their early-season promise when they make the short trip to Horwich to face the League One leaders.

And Northern Ireland striker Magennis, 33, says it's time to go to war for 90 minutes - with local pride also on the line.

Josh Magennis returns to his former club Bolton this weekend with a point to prove
"It's massive, there's no shying away from that," said the new Latics club captain.

"It's a local derby, what else can you say?

"You're in the trenches and you've got to be ready to go to war.

"I think now, with the rules and the regulations, they seem to be letting a lot more go, so I think it's going to be a feisty game.

"It's the early kick-off, it'll set the tone for the rest of the weekend, and we're looking forward to it.

"The important thing is to play the game and not the occasion, all the usual cliches.

"Being in the game for so long, you've seen it all...like going round Spaghetti Junction many times.

"You've just got to go out there and perform as best you can no matter what else is going on.

"Obviously you hear the fans, the crowd, you don't want to give the ball away, especially with your first touches.

"But it's one where the older lads have to use their experience, and the younger lads have to use their energy.

When asked what kind of reception he's expecting from the fans who once cheered him, Magennis – who scored seven times in 45 Bolton appearance in 2018/19 – replied: "Probably frosty!

"But no, football's all about emotion.

"If that's how it's going to be, that's how it will be.

"Whatever the reception, I'm thick-skinned, I've been in the game a long time, I can take it.

"Hopefully the performance will do our talking over the shouts in the crowd.

"If you can score, you can give them pelters back, and there's no better way to answer it than that.

"If you miss from five yards, well that's the best way for them to get back at you.

"You know what's coming your way, as long as you're ready for it, that's okay."

