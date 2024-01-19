Shaun Maloney has backed Luke Robinson to challenge for Wigan Athletic's left-back position in the long term - after sanctioning his loan return to St Johnstone for the rest of the season.

Luke Robinson has returned to St Johnstone - after extending his contract with Latics

The 22-year-old defender enjoyed a hugely successful first half of the campaign with St Johnstone, making 18 appearances and contributing to six clean sheets, before being recalled on New Year's Day.

After playing in the league at Barnsley and in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at Doncaster, Robinson has been allowed to return to Scotland for the second half of the season.

But not before extending his Latics contract until the summer of 2025 - because Maloney has big plans for him.

"I'm delighted Luke has committed his short-term future to the club," said the Latics boss. "Luke had a good initial spell at St Johnstone, but we were keen to tie him down to a new deal here at Wigan Athletic, before allowing him to further his development back at a place where he has made a big impact already this season.

"It's important Luke continues to play regular football ahead of a return in the summer, and we wish both Luke and St Johnstone all the best for the rest of the season."

With Tom Pearce still sidelined, the return of Robinson made perfect sense to add cover to the backline.

But once Luke Chambers arrived on loan from Liverpool last week, the door opened for Robinson to continue his education away from the DW.

Earlier this week, Maloney had delivered a strong hint any exit would only be strictly on a short-term basis.

"If he does end up going back (to St Johnstone), I want him to understand he'll be back in pre-season and fighting for a first-team spot here," said Maloney.

"He's been that good, and I genuinely want what's best for him.

"And if it isn't for just now, then I really see Robbo challenging for the left-back spot at this club in the future.

"What I will say is that I hope he will be a Wigan Athletic player for a long period of time.

"I see him as being that next young player as being ready to fight to become a first-team regular."

With the Scottish league set to resume this weekend after their winter break, the timing of Robinson's return could not be more perfect.

"To extend my deal at Wigan Athletic is something I'm delighted to do," said the Scotland Under-21 international, who came through the ranks at Wigan and played a key role in the greatest of Great Escapes in 2020-21.

"I have been at Wigan for a number of years now - I have really enjoyed my time here, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue that journey.

"I'd like to thank the gaffer and his staff for putting their faith in me, which has allowed me to extend my deal here.