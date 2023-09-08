Watch more videos on Shots!

The 30-year-old is thankfully back to full health and fitness after his well-documented health issues over the last couple of years.

He benefitted from a full pre-season, and has spearheaded the Wigan attack superbly with five goals in as many games, including doubles at Derby and Bolton.

Charlie Wyke with his Player of the Month award

“I’m obviously delighted to win the award and personal accolades are always nice," he said.

"But I can’t win this without the help of my team-mates and the gaffer.

“We’ve had a good start to the season and the results in August have been a team effort.

"We now want to kick on after the international break.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman - one of the panel that selected Wyke - said: “A feel-good award winner in the opening month after his scare last season, it’s great to see Charlie Wyke back and firing in the goals.

"Latics have started really strongly in the opening stages and Wyke’s presence up front has been a major factor, with him slotting five goals in as many games.”

Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies - another of the judges - said: “After scoring five goals in as many games during August, Wigan striker Charlie Wyke catapulted himself into favourite for the Sky Bet League One Golden Boot, into 8/1 from 33/1 pre-season.

“Shaun Maloney’s side started the season incredibly well, and we make them 8/1 to be promoted straight back to the second flight having been 12/1 before the season started.”