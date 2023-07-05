Wigan Athletic star hopes 'lessons have been learnt' as he bids an emotional farewell

Boss Shaun Maloney wanted to keep hold of the player, who turns 30 later this month, to help lead the rebuild.

But he's chosen to pursue a fresh challenge in Saudi Arabia, with Saudi Arabian second-tier side Al-Qadsiah FC, who recently unveiled Robbie Fowler as their new manager.

Max Power

Power's contract at Wigan expired this summer, but the club triggered a 12-month extension just before the change in ownership.

In lieu of his service over two spells, the new ownership has agreed to his request to leave.

And Power took to social media to wish the club well in the new Mike Danson era.

"Thanks to everyone who has supported me over two spells at this great club," he wrote.

"After what was a very difficult season both on and off the pitch, I've decided a fresh start was best for both parties.

"I leave the club amicably and on good terms.

"Players come and go, but the club will always remain.

"And up until a few weeks ago, that looked at risk.

"I'm delighted Mike Danson has bought the club for the many great staff members who work tirelessly behind the scenes, especially the staff at the Academy.

"My son plays in the Academy and I've seen first hand how much good work goes on down there, producing players like Langy, Thelo and more recently Charlie Hughes.

"The importance of the takeover cannot be taken for granted and I hope lessons are learnt so you, as a fanbase, can continue to support the club you love.

"The team will need your support more than ever this season, and it wil be important the young lads coming into the team/squad are given as much help and support along the way.

"I wish Shaun and his staff all the best for the season, and especially the players, many of whom I've made great relationships with over the last two years.

"Once a Tic, Max."

The club responded with a statement on Wednesday morning.

"Midfielder Max Power has left Wigan Athletic after his contract was terminated by mutual consent," the statement read.

"Power, 29, made his debut for the club in August 2015 in an away clash with Coventry City.

"He helped Latics win three League One titles and went on to make a total of 244 appearances for the club over two spells, scoring 17 goals.

"We thank Max for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him well in his future career."

The Birkenhead native had offers on the table from clubs in both the Championship and League One.

But there has been a recent influx of big-name players to Saudi Arabia - with former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and ex-Premier League midfielders Ruben Neves and N’Golo Kante joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the growing competition – which appealed to the player.

Power – who was an ever present in the league last season before sitting out the final game against Rotherham, after the players had not been paid on time for a SIXTH time - scored 17 goals in 244 appearances for Latics.